Conrad Bora Bora Nui – A Vision of Perfection

Whenever you think about Bora Bora, paradise is the first word that comes to mind, and this tropical bliss in front of you seems to be just another reason why. The mesmerizing Conrad Bora Bora Nui sits on the longest stretch of white sand on the islet of Motu To’opua, with an ancient volcano keeping guard and offering a dramatic backdrop for your unforgettable vacation here.

You might have noticed the resort’s beautiful over-water bungalows, as well as the turquoise waters already, and if you’re in a mood to go for a swim, you’re probably not the only ones thinking about that right now. This exotic paradise is matched by an incredible resort experience, following a recent multi-million dollar renovation, with 114 beautifully decorated guest accommodations, touched by a modern style and stunning features.

From spacious villas overlooking the beach, or secluded villas hidden among the island’s leafy gardens, to the spectacular over-water villas with private pools, Conrad Bora Bora Nui has everything it takes to make sure you’ll fall in love with this place forever. But wait, there’s more! No true haven may welcome its guests without the tease of unique restaurants and bars, and this resort has not one, not two, but six of them.

The culinary experience here will prove to be a memorable story, and the Tavara Pool Bar will be waiting to keep up with the good mood. Oh, and we should also mention the resort’s gorgeous Hina Spa, that will get you relaxed in the most awesome way possible, or the 24-hour fitness center, which aims to keep you in shape, while the kids’ club will make every second here count.

More Info / Book Now →

