Colorware Adds 24K Gold to these Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones

If high-end gadgets are your weakness, but the stereotypical styles and colors are not exactly for you, we have nothing but good news for you. ColorWare is here to get you smiling, as the popular customization brand has just introduced its own version of the iconic Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones, showing off a stunning 24-karat gold plating and a lovely matte black finish on the inside.

Limited to only 50 pairs, these headphones boast the same acclaimed specs, with a world-class noise cancellation that makes music sound better, an impressive battery and a high quality build. These headphones are any audiophile’s dream, since they’re now covered in 24K gold, they’re just ten times more appealing.

The original Bose QC35 headphones can be purchased for just $350, but Colorware’s golden version will set you back $749. Already available on the brand’s website, these luxurious headphones will be shipped within two weeks of ordering. But you should really hurry before the stock runs out!

I, for one, think that music should to be savored in the dark, with a smooth drink or cold winds blowing in your face – at least for a first audition. So, no one will see my golden headphones anyway. What about you?

