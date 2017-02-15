Beauty In Motion: the new Hublot Big Bang Unico GMT

Hublot’s amazing Big Bang Unico comes equipped with a new patented proprietary module, which enables the second timezone to be updated instantly. Meanwhile, GMT has proven to be one of the most useful and frequently used complications, although it’s never easy to operate or simple to read.

But thanks to the skillful work of Hublot’s Research and Development team, the Big Bang Unico GMT came to life, a marvelous timepiece that will surely inspire other watchmakers to try out this move, that will be very appreciated by aficionados eveywhere.

Showing off a 45 mm case, satin-finished and polished titanium, or carbon fiber, this cool watch benefits from double AR-coated sapphire crystals and it’s water resistant up to 100 meters. The titanium version comes with Dual TIme engraved on the bezel, while the carbon fiber model has Dual Time inscribed in white lacquer.

The Swiss automatic Hublot in-house caliber 1251 UNICO, with 41 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 3 days, puts everything in motion, with the GMT complication acting like the cherry on top. A skeletonized blue and Anthracite Gray or skeletonized blue and matte black dial will be the options available, with luminous hands and markers regardless of your choice.

A ribbed black and blue rubber strap, with a titanium deployant, or a carbon fiber option with a black PVD titanium deployant finish off the wonderful Hublot Big Bang Unico GMT. It’s all a matter of taste, really.

