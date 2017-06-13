Aston Martin & Hogan team up for an Exclusive Luxury Sneaker

The 2017 Men’s Fashion Week in London saw the premiere of a unique collaboration between Aston Martin and Hogan, in the form of a gorgeous limited edition luxury sneaker. This bespoke shoe was simply called Aston Martin x Hogan and it’s apparently going to be available in four color options, showing off a superb blend of style, premium materials, superior craftsmanship and elegance – something that we’re used to expect from the two luxury brands.

Working outside of the automotive industry, the creative minds from Aston Martin were inspired by all walks of life and combined the British automaker’s modern and sophisticated aesthetic with the Italians’ mastery for this unique line of shoes benefiting from exquisite leather and nylon. Gotta love the casual, contemporary urban feel, right?

But the exclusive Aston Martin x Hogan sneaker also features interesting little details, that seem to remind us of an actual sports car from the British automaker. For instance, the tongue of the sneaker has been cut from Aston Martin’s classic kestrel tan leather, with pinched seam detailing, and features the iconic Aston Martin wings.

Each pair of sneakers was crafted to the same high standards that are expected by customers of the luxury British marque’s sports cars. Limited to only 3,000 pairs, the Aston Martin x Hogan collection will be available at Hogan flagship stores worldwide by the end of the month. The question is: do you have the supercar to go along with the shoes?

