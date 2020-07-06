Vespa and Dior Join Hands for a Gorgeous Haute Couture Scooter

The world’s most iconic scooter brand, Vespa, teamed up with the legendary Parisian fashion house Dior to design probably the coolest scooter we’ve ever seen, with a matching range of accessories. Called Vespa 946 Christian Dior, this stylish scooter pays tribute to both brands, and it was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri herself, Dior’s Creative Director.

Zooming around the city with Vespa’s 946 Christian Dior will never be the same. This statement scooter will be produced in limited numbers and graced by a special paint scheme, designed together with Dior’s Creative Department. The accessories ‘scream’ Christian Dior, with a stunning half-face helmet, a gorgeous top case and a fashionable bag that was also decorated with the signature Dior slant branding.

Piagio and Dior were both founded in the same year – 1946 – and to honor that year, this Vespa 946 was dressed with specific graphic lines, inspired by these two iconic brands. The scooter aims to be a symbol of refinement, reflecting Dior and Vespa’s heritage and shared values of savoir-faire and virtuoso art of detail.

Both companies wanted to imagine a new, bright and creative vision of the world, so they’ve tried to reinvent the spirit of freedom, movement and expression with this sassy scooter. The 946 Christian Dior has a superb beige paint, that contrasts beautifully with its blue leather seats, the gold wheel rims and mirrors, or the handlebars and luggage racks that received the same golden finish.

The wonderful mix of oblique motifs from Dior on the fenders and front panels make this scooter even more eye catching.

In terms of power, the scooter is just like the standard Vespa 946. It comes with a small 125cc engine, with 11.8 hp and 10.33 Nm of torque, but let’s face it, this scooter is all for show. Style meets craftsmanship and everyone has to see it, right?

The exact price of this scooter hasn’t been announced yet, but as you can imagine, it won’t come cheap. And you will have to wait almost a full year until you can get one. The Vespa 946 Christian Dior will be available from March 2021 in select Dior stores, followed by Piaggio / Vespa outlets. If you won’t be able to get one of these stylish limited-run scooters, the accessories will be also sold separately.