Verdura Resort Graces the Mediterranean Coastline in Sicily

Some fun in the sun would really hit the spot right now: I mean, it certainly beats typing from work, while drinking hot tea, lemon juice, and feeling a bit under the weather due to a severe cold. My mind wanders off today at Sicily’s Verdura Resort, a spectacular retreat nestled on a private stretch of Mediterranean coastline, that promises nothing but the best in terms of services and accommodations on the island’s south coast.

Sicily has been delighting visitors from all over the world for centuries, with charming villages, ancient architecture, delicious cuisine and breathtaking landscapes creating a picture-perfect setting for any vacation. And the magical Verdura Resort offers you the chance to enjoy one of the most beautiful and culturally rich areas of this Mediterranean island, near Agrigento and Sciacca.

The outstanding level of service and the lavish amenities will leave a mark on your trip here, although the blissful views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea will make your vacation totally unforgettable. There are 203 rooms, suites, and luxurious villas to choose from, each of them boasting a seductive and contemporary style, blending rich earthy colors with natural materials in the best way possible.

Golfers will fall in love with this place forever, as two championship 18-hole golf courses, designed by renowned golf architect Kyle Phillips, will put a smile on their face. There are also four restaurants and five bars at Verdura Resort, offering a wide array of dishes, from delicious regional specialties with Mediterranean flavors to expertly crafted Sicilian-style cocktails.

Anything you pick off the menu will make your dining experience memorable. What shall it be?