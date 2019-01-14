URWERK’s all-new UR-111C is a Spectacular Timekeeping Machine

We rarely see URWERK unveiling a brand new timepiece – they usually take existing pieces to new levels – but the URWERK UR-111C is all new, that’s why we’re so excited to take a closer look at this unique creation. Blending complex micro-mechanics with an ultra modern look and numerous innovations, this spectacular timepiece actually gets rid of the iconic wandering hours indication and brings back another classic display: linear retrograde minutes, with a cool twist.

This watch is all URWERK: it’s ultra bold, masculine, futuristic, it has an unconventional shape and it’s far from being discreet. It looks like a true timekeeping machine for your wrist, with unusual indications and a lot of interesting details that help you make a statement wherever you go.

The front side of the watch looks absolutely incredible, with three curved sapphire crystals that indicate the hours and the minutes. The jumping digital hours are beautifully displayed on a rotating truncated cone on the left side of the watch, while the right side shows a small, progressive minute display, also on a rotating cone – but this is actually a backup of the main minutes indication in the center.

Inspired by URWERK’s impressive King Cobra watch, the UR-111C brings back the linear display of minutes at its center, with an innovative solution that involves a slanting track across its aperture, a cylinder that rotates only 300 degrees around its axis to bring the helix to the 60th minute and a long, coiled spring that snaps the cylinder forward anther 60 degrees to bring the helix back to the start and move to the next hour.

The digital seconds display is also pretty unique. It’s mounted on two tiny wheels that weight only 0.025 grams, with 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 60 on one wheel and 5, 15, 25, 35, 45, and 55 on the other one. But that’s not all the URWERK UR-111C has to offer.

There’s also a special winding system that’s operated by a long roller integrated on the top of the case, that should make winding this watch a real pleasure. This roller will also help you set the right time in a totally interesting way, after swinging out a lever from the right side of the case. You just need to turn the roller in either direction and you’ll easily set the right time.

In terms of size and shape, the URWERK UR-111C looks a bit bolder and more angular than its predecessors, but its dimensions make it more user friendly. The case comes in at 42 mm x 46 mm and its height is just 15 mm, which makes it rather small compared to other URWERK creations.

This timekeeping marvel will be available in two versions, one with a classic polished and brushed steel case and the second option with a lovely matte gunmetal finish. Each version will be produced in a limited run of just 25 units, with a cool price tag of CHF 130,000.