To Heaven andBeyond at the Kichwa Tembo Camp

There’s a word game right there, not a spelling mistake, but I doubt many of you will think about it for long, because this wonderful location awaits for you just a few miles east of Kenya’s beautiful Lake Victoria, at the tip of the Masai Mara Game Reserve, with the total package.

Untamed African wilderness, complemented by colonial decadence, and a touch of 21st-century luxury – that’s what the charming andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Camp is all about. The romance and exoticism of big game safaris may be experienced once again here, as local guides help you track the great beasts of the Serengeti, while barely leaving a footprint behind.

This magical retreat keeps in line with environmentally sensitive standards, but it will also impress you with many modern luxuries, like a spa, a superb outdoor pool, an on-site restaurant, a gym and best of all, your own private suite, with lovely little details wherever you might turn your head and amazing views.

You did not expect that, right? Every morning at the Kichwa Tembo Camp will come with a brand-new sun streaming through your window and fresh coffee brought to your bedside. After breakfast, you shall be escorted to an open 4×4, with a basket of snacks, heading straight to the best animal hotspots.

When the night comes, gathering around a china-and-silver-laid table under the starry sky to recound your adventures sounds like a dream come true. But you could also relax and enjoy the quiet solitude by the pool or watching the sun set with a glass of wine. Either way, you’re in for a treat.