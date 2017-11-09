The new Honda CB4 Interceptor is a Retro-Futuristic Marvel

Honda is the latest company to join in on the retro-futuristic trend that’s so popular these days, something that quickly becomes apparent once you get a glimpse of their latest project. The brand new Honda CB4 Interceptor was revealed at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, where it managed to astound everyone with its unique look and impressive specs.

Blending classic design cues with thoroughly modern lines, this motorcycle will have any biker daydreaming in a heartbeat – yes, I am already there, imagining riding this bike on the coastline and ignoring my work and probably our readers for a few days. Sorry about that!

Back to business. This is not the first concept like this the Japanese manufacturer has ever done, with this bike inspired by the CB4 concept that was introduced two years ago at the same motorcycle show. Designed at Honda’s R&D facility in Rome, the new Honda CB4 Interceptor shows off a menacing black look, combined with 1960s racing bike cues and some modern goodies.

There’s a wonderful LED headlight ring and a turbine-inspired fan that generates electricity from the rushing wind, thus powering up the touchscreen display on the tank. The latter will display navigation information, make emergency calls, and connect to your smartphone – hopefully, that will not distract the rider as he enjoys this Honda motorcycle.

Feel free to wait for this design to hit the production line, although I wouldn’t hold my breath.