This Jaw Dropping Emirates Hills Villa Could be Your New Home

Where else but in Dubai? Set to offer 26,000 square feet of pure joy, this mesmerizing Emirates Hills villa displays the finest in architectural design and materials used. Nestled in Sector E, this gorgeous property was meant to be a serene family home, a full golf course-facing residence with plenty of things to offer in order to justify its cool $35.1 million price tag.

Imported oak wood, stunning steel beams and rare Jerusalem stone have been meticulously used to create the majestic home before you. The villa also features an incredible outdoor entertaining space, including a full-length infinity pool, a stone sunken fire pit, as well as an outdoor patio area, from where you could enjoy blissful skyline views after the sun sets.

This multi-level home is all about quality and elegance and comes with six bedrooms, 8 full baths and 4 partial baths. The master suite was specially designed with complete privacy in mind, also featuring two very large his & her closet spaces and a sitting room – the outrageous bathroom should impress anyone.

Interior designers Jean Louis Manguie and Mauro Lipparini were involved with the project, while Vladimir Djurovic created the unique outside spaces of the villa. Of course, there’s a long list of features, of which we will mention the two state of the art kitchens, the spa & home gym, an underground parking garage, the entertainment room for home movie evenings, and full home automation.

Are you ready to move to Emirates Hills?

[sothebysrealty]