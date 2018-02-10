Aellambler is The Golden Ducati Of Your Dreams

After a successful first edition, the Ducati Scrambler custom rumble contest has got people very excited once again and, as you might expect, various interesting designs have made their way through the pack for the 2nd edition. But for us there’s certainly only one build that stands out from the crowd, and it’s this beautiful thing called the Aellambler.

Created by the Masaharu-San, the master craftsman from Aella Japan, this cool concept focuses on an incredible bodywork, complemented by Midas’ touch. The bike’s delicate curves has been designed with 3D modeling techniques and contrast beautifully with the hand-applied golden leaf finish.

On a technical level, things look better as well. The L-twin engine has been treated some modifications, including the replacement of the electronic fuel injection with a pair of 39 mm FCR carburetors, plus a set of machined intakes and velocity stacks. masaharu-san documents the whole build process on his website, which is unfortunately in Japanese.

If you want to make a statement wherever you might go on two wheels, riding this golden bike around town might be the best way to go, but we really think this beauty would be better off in a museum or a personal collection. Time will tell if that happens and if you will ever be able to afford it. Now, that’s a big ‘if’!