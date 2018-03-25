This extravagant ONE PALM Penthouse Could be Yours for $10.2M

It’s Sunday already and there’s no better time to spoil ourselves. I’m not sure how you’re planning to do that, but here’s a suggestion: chilling out in this lavish penthouse from Dubai. Found at ONE PALM, an incredible residential development from the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, this spectacular penthouse is up for the grabs for anyone who can come up with 37,750,000 dirhams or around $10.2 million.

Set to offer future owners 9,198 square feet of luxurious living spaces, including 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, and a modern atmosphere all around, this penthouse will easily impress everyone with its carefully designed lines and some of the most serene views you could dream about.

ONE PALM represents a limited collection of 90 ultra-exclusive homes, with the lucky few owners set to enjoy incredible amenities like lush gardens, a gym and spa, a VIP lounge, landscaped terraces with a Jacuzzi and infinity pool, private jetty and a cinema.

Apart from all these unbeatable amenities and its breathtaking architecture, ONE PALM offers some of the most sought-after interior features, as you can see from the gallery below. This complex is a completely re-imagined take on elegance and exclusivity, and this penthouse is basically the cherry on top. This is more than a place to live; it’s beyond description.

