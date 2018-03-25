The Liming, Bequia Resort is a new Caribbean Wonder

Part of the blissful island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bequia is the second largest island in the Grenadines, a magical place that’s also called the ‘island of the clouds’. This lovely Caribbean island remains untainted by everyday modern distractions, that’s why it’s probably the perfect place to relax, unwind and enjoy an unforgettable vacation here. But where exactly should you go?

The Liming, Bequia Resort might be the best choice, a brand new Caribbean retreat scheduled to open its doors later this year. This high-end resort features nine exquisitely designed private villas, with one to five-bedrooms, set amongst the outstanding natural beauty of the island. Each of these stunning villas offers private hot tubs, a private terrace and a wonderful atmosphere all-around, with incredible views and privacy competing this amazing experience.

The most impressive option is Gingerlily, a lavish five-bedroom Mansion House overlooking the small island of Mustique from high on a ridge, with five en-suites bedrooms, a superb dining room and a complete kitchen, as well as a media room and lounge. This gorgeous villa also features a private plunge pool and a freshwater swimming pool. Anyone else in the mood for a swim?

Yacht owners are also welcomed at The Liming, with the hotel’s private marina being all set to accommodate them as they enjoy a unique dining experience at the resort’s exclusive restaurant. Locally-sourced ingredients, including fresh island-picked fruit, aromatic vegetables and the ocean to table seafood will most likely make for a memorable pallet-teasing session. What’s your flavor?