The Zenvo TSR-S Is A 1,177HP Street-Legal Hypercar

There’s a brand new Zenvo hypercar out there and it’s ready to drop our jaws straight to the floor! Unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show a few days ago, the Zenvo TSR-S is a street-legal beast that looks quite stylish and it was specially designed to break some boundaries, not the law – that should suffice.

You see, Zenvo’s brand new supercar packs a twin-supercharged 5.8-liter V8 engine that was entirely developed in-house, and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, to output an astonishing 1,177 hp and over 1,100 Nm of torque. Coupled with a dry weight of 1,495 kg (3,295 pounds), there’s no surprise that the TSR-S accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds.

The top speed was limited to 325 km/h (202 mph), but we would love to find out just how crazy this thing goes.

The Zenvo TSR-S was built around a lightweight steel and aluminum semi-monocoque chassis, with steel front and rear sub-frames, and a carbon fiber body, that’s why it’s very close to a track car. The two-seater has its engine working in one of three potential modes – Minimum, Maximum, and IQ; the first two are self-explanatory, while the last represents an autonomous option that provides a race car setting for the road driving experience.

The design of the TSR-S looks somewhat familiar, but it’s safe to say that the hypercar will put a menacing vibe. On the inside, the racing car theme is supported by the lack of a sound system, sat nav, or air conditioning. Bare carbon fiber rock the interior, with Alcantara inserts here and there. The digital instrument also makes a powerful statement, with a vintage gear selection indicator shouting out loud: race me!