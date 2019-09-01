The World’s First Bulletproof Bentley Bentayga Can be Yours for $500,000!

Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer INKAS has recently used all its know-how to create the world’s first bulletproof Bentley Bentayga, an unstoppable armoured fortress that might be perfect for risky VIPs and maybe even for Bond Villains. Priced at a cool $500,000, this incredible SUV offers the ultimate mix of opulence and protection, two things that matter most for its target clientele.

The security specialists from INKAS used state-of-the-art technology to armor protect this Bentley, without adding too much weight to the car to keep its impressive power to weight radio, driving dynamics and good looks intact. As a result, the armored Bentayga meets the CEN 1063 BR6 standard protection, which means it can stop 7.62-mm assault rifles like the AK47 or the ArmaLite AR-10, but that’s just a small part of its unique appeal.

INKAS’ Bentley Bentayga has bullet protection even on the fuel tank, suspension system, battery and ECU and besides all that, it can even withstand blasts from two DM51 fragmentation hand grenades.

Customers who want even more protection could get a few extras too, which include custom tailpipe protection, a special smoke screen system, emergency lights, heavy duty wheels, an engine bay fire suppression system and even electric door handles that could shock anyone who tries to open the doors.

The world’s first bulletproof Bentley Bentayga is based on the range-topping model, which comes with the massive 6.0-liter W12 engine that could deliver 600 HP. The Canadian armored vehicle makers haven’t announced exactly how much weight this armor plating and all the additional protection systems will add to the luxury SUV, but we expect it to be pretty close to the performances of the standard model.