The VX-1 Maxi Scooter ‘Hope’ Looks Towards The Future

French designer Samuel Aguiar wanted to change the way we see scooters completely, that’s why he came up with the futuristic marvel before you. Based on the VX-1 Maxi scooter, this stunning two-wheeler was rebranded as Hope, and even though it looks like it came straight from the future, it still keeps a connection to its roots.

With design cues inspired by the Porsche 356, this thing benefits from 65 Nm of torque, a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h) and a theoretical range of 173 miles (280 km). That’s how it is with electric vehicles; it’s all about range, and I have to admit I am quite impressed with this scooter’s ability to keep going on a single charge.

The redesigned VX-1 has been four years in the making, and it was beautifully designed to be ergonomic and practical – I guess ‘stunning’ is implied.

Constructed with the help of laser-cut steel plates and custom panels manufactured out of fiberglass, this scooter will surely turn a few heads on the streets in the next couple of years. The front and rear sections were painted black, while the dashboard surround was laser-cut from aluminum, and the inside of the steering cutout was molded from carbon fiber.

Scooter fans will most likely observe that larger 17” wheels have replaced the original VX-1 wheels, while a part from a Suzuki GSF can be seen up front, and a custom-made, three-part aluminum design at the back will add to the unique appeal of this electric scooter. Do you want one?