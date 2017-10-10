The VX-1 Maxi Scooter ‘Hope’ Looks Towards The Future

VX-1 Maxi Scooter

French designer Samuel Aguiar wanted to change the way we see scooters completely, that’s why he came up with the futuristic marvel before you. Based on the VX-1 Maxi scooter, this stunning two-wheeler was rebranded as Hope, and even though it looks like it came straight from the future, it still keeps a connection to its roots.

With design cues inspired by the Porsche 356, this thing benefits from 65 Nm of torque, a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h) and a theoretical range of 173 miles (280 km). That’s how it is with electric vehicles; it’s all about range, and I have to admit I am quite impressed with this scooter’s ability to keep going on a single charge.

The redesigned VX-1 has been four years in the making, and it was beautifully designed to be ergonomic and practical – I guess ‘stunning’ is implied.

VX-1 Maxi Scooter

Constructed with the help of laser-cut steel plates and custom panels manufactured out of fiberglass, this scooter will surely turn a few heads on the streets in the next couple of years. The front and rear sections were painted black, while the dashboard surround was laser-cut from aluminum, and the inside of the steering cutout was molded from carbon fiber.

Scooter fans will most likely observe that larger 17” wheels have replaced the original VX-1 wheels, while a part from a Suzuki GSF can be seen up front, and a custom-made, three-part aluminum design at the back will add to the unique appeal of this electric scooter. Do you want one?

VX-1 Maxi Scooter

Shares