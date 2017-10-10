Bowers & Wilkins PX Will Respond to Your Movements

The audio experts from Bowers & Wilkins have always managed to impress us with incredible in-car audio systems and high-end home speakers. But the company’s first active noise-canceling headphones, called Bowers & Wilkins PX, are ready to take us in another direction, while keeping other ANC headphone makers on the edge of their seats.

You see, the new PX headsphones stand out thanks to a few smart features, which are set to respond to your natural movements. This pseudo-intelligent behavior uses several built-in sensors to detect user interaction and it will create a unique listening experience.

Picking up the headphones and placing them on your head will turn them on automatically and resume playing whatever you were listening to last, while lifting an ear cup will just pause the music . Cool, I know!

The driver design of the PX has been inspired by the company’s reference P9 wired headphones. The active noise cancellation feature can be switched between three settings, thus offering an optimized experience depending on the user’s activities.

The battery life on these things is also very impressive, and if you’d keep Bluetooth connectivity and ANC turned on at the same time, these headphones will have enough juice for up to 22 hours.

Set to cost $400, the Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones come with a quilted carrying case and can be purchased in either a gray or gold shade. This looks like a nice early gift from Santa.