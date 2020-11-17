The Ultimate Gaming Monitor: Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27

Porsche Design and AOC – two brand names you probably didn’t expect to be associated with one another. Nonetheless, the latter is known to be the leader in the gaming monitor market, while the brilliant team over at Porsche Design does not require an introduction anymore.

You are probably anticipating what comes next – this is the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 gaming monitor.

The brands’ first collaboration has resulted in a superb 27” (68.58 cm) gaming monitor, one that promises a gaming experience similar to driving a race car – I will be the judge of that. Showing off a sleek and visually appealing design, this monitor is packed with functionalities.

The specs look impressive, to say the least, with gamers probably getting very excited over the 27” QHD panel, 240 Hz refresh rate, and 0.5 ms MPRT.

Suitable for both daily usage and during long gaming sessions, the AGON PD27 has already received high praise, in the form of the Red Dot Award 2020. The monitor’s stunning design also incorporates the silver-colored stand element, reminiscent of a roll cage and hinting towards durability and endurance.

It seems that the AGON PD27 can project its logos on the table in different colors while also lighting up at the back – no true gamer will notice that until they hit the Pause button. But it sounds very cool.

The PD27 displays images in QHD resolution (2560×1440) and produces a 240 Hz refresh rate. Certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 400, this monitor promises vivid, lifelike colors and a wide dynamic range – the curvature of 1000R (1 m radius) will definitely help with that.

The PD27 also comes with a wireless (IR) keypad, for quick access to monitor settings or gaming presets. There’s also a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, 2x HDMI 2.0, and 2x DisplayPort 1.4 inputs that will make sure any true gamer feel satisfied, while the specs’ list continues with a 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT pixel response times and VA panel 550 nits brightness.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor will be released on the market pretty soon and it will cost you EUR 799 (approximately $940). Game on!