The Stealthy KTM X-Bow GT4 Racer is a Ravishing Track Toy

One of the world’s best motorcycle manufacturers, the Austrian company KTM, has been producing one sports car as well since 2008, the stunning KTM X-Bow – a car that also received GT4 specification to make sure it feels like a real track racer. This year, the KTM X-Bow GT4 has received several exciting upgrades, that make it look even more menacing, with this stealthy look.

KTM teamed up with Reiter Engineering for this major overhaul, meant to improve performance and drive down the running costs as well. As such, the new X-Bow GT4 packs a new Hollinger transmission, that should last for about 10,000 kilometers (6,213 miles), and new chassis components, wishbones and central locking wheel hubs, able to survive for at least 20,000 kilometers or about 12,427 miles.

KTM’s new X-bow GT4 packs a serious punch as well, since this track-only beast weights in at just 999 kilograms or around 2,200 pounds, and it’s powered by an impressive Audi-sourced 2.0-liter TFSI engine, which develops 360 horsepower at 7,200 rpm. Other upgrades worth mentioning are a new Motec engine control unit, an electronic fuse box, LMP-style safety devices and a newly developed control panel.

Already available for order, the brand new KTM X-Bow GT4 will be produced in a limited run of just 15 units, each of them starting from €152,360 ($181,200). The cars that will be produced in February are already sold-out, so if you want to drive the ultimate track toy this year, you might need to hurry up.