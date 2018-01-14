Norwegian Bliss Might be the Ultimate Playground on Water

Cruise ships have always been about the destination. Sure, some of them promise an unforgettable experience and levels of luxury most of us only dream about, but the real fun started when you stepped off the ship, discovering new cities, cultures and so on.

That’s all about to change with the Norwegian Bliss, a massive cruise ship that aims to make the journey to these places equally memorable, raising the bar on entertainment and fun on board to the very next level.

Equipped with an incredible number of attractions, it is virtually impossible to get bored while cruising the sea with this man-made creation. It looks like a floating resort and you might want to stay aboard all day long.

Norwegian Bliss packs the largest race track at sea, a waterpark with a slide, and a laser tag arena that will most likely get Barney Stinson excited. I’m not sure about that race track, though; would you be allowed to enjoy a cocktail and drive, since you will be doing that in International Waters?

It is also worth mentioning that this ship is home to live entertainment, a full spa, a number of bars and lounges, while a private concierge and butler will keep passengers’ desires fulfilled at all times. Get your tickets now, as the ship is scheduled to start sailing Alaska and The Caribbean this summer and start packing!