The New Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Impresses in Many Ways

Porsche has recently taken the wraps off its new 911 Carrera Cabriolet. The announcement of their new convertible 911 Carrera comes right after the official release of their 911 Carrera 992, which took place last month at the Los Angeles Motor Show. As you might expect, the new Cabriolet has many things in common to its Coupe brother, with one of the biggest differences being the fabric folding roof.

Since this is one of the main features of this sports car, the designers at Porsche have given quite a lot of attention to the roof. It’s a fully automatic soft top with a magnesium bow structure that would make it strong enough to deploy or retract at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

The soft top comes as well with an integrated glass rear window, and the new hydraulics have reduced the opening time to about twelve seconds. Interior comfort hasn’t suffered too much due to the new deflectors.

The new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet will be launched on the market somewhere in 2020 and will come in two versions, the rear wheel drive Carrera S and the all wheel drive Carrera 4S.

Both versions will come equipped with the same 450 hp boxer engine in six cylinders, which will push the cars from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 306 km/h for the S or 3.8 seconds and a max speed of 304 km/h for the 4S. There’s also an optional Sport Chrono Package that will shorten the 0 to 100 km/h time to 3.7 and 3.6 seconds respectively.

Another nice feature of the new 911 Carrera Cabriolet will be the new and improved mounting position of the engine. The car will also receive the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis, which gives shorter and harder springs, more rigid anti-roll-bars, and will lower the ride height with 10 mm.

Both the exterior and interior design will be mostly the same as the Coupe, with only a few minor modifications here and there.