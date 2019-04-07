fbpx
The New Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Italian Design House

aston martin dbs gt zagato 2

After presenting three brand new super cars at the Geneva Motor Show last month, Aston Martin comes back with a new super limited edition car, the DBS GT Zagato, a special model made to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Italian design house and the long time collaboration between these two renowned companies.

The DBS GT Zagato is mainly a re-bodied version of the DBS Superleggera and will come as part of the DBZ Centenary Collection, limited to no more than 19 models, with a price tag at least as impressive as the car itself: $7.9 million.

This new Aston Martin features a double-bubble roof that was also mounted on the original Aston Martin Zagatos. There’s also a large gaping grille, a wide wrap around windscreen, a muscular bonnet and rear haunches, plus uniquely designed wheels and new headlights.

aston martin dbs gt zagato 3

Technical details about the engine and the performance of the car haven’t been surfaced yet – we only know that it’s going to be a 5.2 liter V12. The production of the limited run DBS GT Zagato series will happen at the Aston Martin Gaydon plant in the UK, with the first few cars hitting the roads in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, which is part of the DBZ Centenary Collection, will be shipped in the fourth quarter this year. We can’t wait to see this beauty in action!

aston martin dbs gt zagato 5

