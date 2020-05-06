The McLaren 765LT is a Mind Blowing 755HP Track-Focused Supercar

Unveiled earlier this year, the all-new 765LT is McLaren’s most extreme Longtail model, a lighter and even more powerful take on the already impressive 720S. It’s a track-focused exotic sports car that weights only 2,709 pounds, with a massive 755 HP twin turbo V8 “reactor” bolted behind its passengers.

For optimal track performance and ridiculous looks, the McLaren 765LT boasts an incredible carbon fiber aerodynamics package. The upgrades include more aggressive front and rear bumpers, an extended front splitter, revised side skirts, a large diffuser in the back and an active Longtail rear wing with an air brake function and a variety of settings that optimize downforce or reduce drag.

The car’s unique rear wing has another function, drawing hot air out of the engine bay to help the engine cool down. Apart from all these styling upgrades, the 765LT boasts distinctive door handles and a new set of ultra light, 10-spoke, forged alloy wheels, with titanium bolts and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

The wheels are backed up by a high performance carbon-ceramic braking system with huge calipers, sourced from the McLaren Senna, but if you want something even more outrageous, you can also get the track brake package from the Senna, with custom brake pads and bespoke carbon ceramic discs which are 60% stronger than the conventional discs and offer four times better thermal conductivity.

The redesigned rear fascia comes with big vents and a brand new four-tailpipe titanium exhaust system that’s 40% lighter than the standard exhaust and offers a roaring LT soundtrack.

Inside the cockpit, there’s more performance focus, with carbon fiber-shelled racing seats that are 18 kg (39.7 lbs) lighter than the sport seats from the 720S. Don’t expect to have air conditioning or a decent audio system in this sports car, as they’ve all been removed to save more weight. Even the storage pockets on the doors were replaced by lightweight nets for that reason.

The 765LT also comes with a carbon fiber floor, an 8-inch infotainment system, Alcantara upholstery and a super cool double glazed panel that offers a glimpse of the car’s powerful V8 engine. Future customers will have a wide range of customization options for this beast, including eight bespoke “By McLaren” color themes.

Speaking of the engine, the twin turbo 4.0-liter V8 has been upgraded with forged aluminum pistons, an extra fuel pump, a revised oil pump and a tuned engine management system. As a result, the engine now produces 755 HP / 765 PS and 799 Nm (590 lb-ft) of toque, 45 hp and 30 Nm more than the 720S. But that’s not all.

The seven speed dual clutch transmission received optimized gearing, offering 15% better in-gear acceleration than the 720S and faster lap times. The updated gearbox also features a new “limited downshift” function that prevents over-revving the engine when you downshift.

In terms of performance, the new McLaren 765LT can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) in just 2.7 seconds and going from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 km/h) takes only 7.2 seconds. This supercar also runs the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds and it’s able to hit a breath taking top speed of 205 mph or 330 km/h.

The 765LT is 176 lbs (79 kg) lighter than the 720S, with a total dry weight of just 2,709 lbs or 1,229 kg, and McLaren claims this sports car is 110 lbs (50 kg) lighter than any other comparable competitor.

Other upgrades worth mentioning include a tuned suspension with new springs and track-focused dampers, a wider front track, a lower front ride height and a new Proactive Chassis Control II system that offers even better precision and control. The steering system has been also improved to get a purer driver feedback.

All in all, the McLaren 765LT is the “most accomplished and exhilarating LT model” McLaren has ever produced. This track-focused sports car will be produced in a limited series of just 765 units, with the first deliveries expected to begin in September.