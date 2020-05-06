Introducing the new Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Signature Edition

Moët & Chandon recently introduced a “Signature” limited-edition bottle of its popular Rosé Impérial, celebrating the House’s long heritage of generosity and savoir-fête, with a superb contemporary look. The new Signature edition is actually inspired by the glamorous and extroverted character contained in every single bottle of Rosé Impérial.

The artistic design of this special bottle has been imagined as a beautiful contrast between the dark brilliance of the Pinot Noir grapes that make this champagne and a stylish rose gold brush mark that reveals the new label. The label itself has been inspired by the brand’s 19th century signature, with a metallic pink look that contrasts beautifully with the matt black bottle.

The assemblage of this limited edition Rosé Impérial reflects the special diversity and complementarity of the three grapes varietals that make this champagne, with a dominance of Pinot Noir, boasting an intensity of 40 to 50%, the roundness of Pinot Meunier, with an intensity of 30 to 40%, and complemented by the elegance of the Chardonnay, between 10 to 30%.

The champagne is produced from specially selected red and white reserve wines, to enhance their intensity, subtlety and constancy. These wines are slowly blended together to preserve the extraction, the unique aromas, their structure and to get that signature pink color with amber highlights we all love.

As a result, the Rosé Impérial is a multi-faceted and intriguing rosé, with a bewitching bouquet, that perfectly complements a wide range of dishes. This limited-run Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial Signature edition might be the best champagne to celebrate the moment when all our lives go back to normal.