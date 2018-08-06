The Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is celebrating 10 years of intercontinental one-make championships, and what better way to do so than by getting our blood boiling with excitement? They’ve recently introduced a super limited edition Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition, and this day couldn’t get any better – except if I had one parked right in front of my house.

Premiered at the 24 hours race at Spa-Francorchamps, the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition features a stunning matte grey exterior complemented by glossy mantis green accents on the aerodynamic elements, while an eye catching tri-color stripe runs from the hood all the way to the roof-mounted air scoop.

Apart from this special livery, the lucky owners of this monster will also get a special “One of Ten” plaque and a certificate of origin signed by Lamborghini’s CEO, CTO and Motorsport Boss, plus a custom-tailored racing suit from OMP.

As you’ve probably guessed from the “One of Ten” plaque, only 10 units of this hypercar will be up for grabs. The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition still packs the ‘standard’ naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which develops 621 ponies delivered via a six-speed sequential transmission and the rear axle, but it has many other upgrades that make it completely different from its standard siblings.

Designed with racing and high speed thrills in mind, this Lamborghini has been also equipped with a hardcore suspension, featuring Ohlins dampers and adjustable anti-roll bars. It also comes with a roof-mounted escape hatch and FIA-spec racing seats – and let’s not ignore the racing steering wheel, the Alcantara dashboard and the 18″ wheels complemented by Pirelli P Zero DHD2 rubber. Gotta love it.