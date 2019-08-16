The Incredible Grande S10 is Azimut’s Newest Superyacht

Unveiled just a few weeks ago, the newly designed Azimut Grande S10 is the latest addition to Azimut’s incredible line of superyachts. The Italian yacht builder teamed up with Alberto Mancini for designing the exterior lines of this ship, and Francesco Guido worked on the interior design of their new 28 meter motor yacht.

The Azimut Grande S10 has a low profile, resembling modern super sailing yachts. On the flybridge there’s a cozy sunbathing space, plus two tables and lovely seating areas for guests. The foredeck follows on with the same features as the flybridge, while the aft deck comes with a bimini shading it.

The new 28 meter Azimut yacht also has a tender garage that can house a RIB and a jet ski. The helm station is situated on the main deck, along with a luxurious salon and dining area, that’s separated with partition walls.

On the lower deck, in the middle of the ship, there’s the full-beam owner’s suite, along with two double and one twin cabin further back. The crew area is located in the aft section of the yacht and houses the captain’s cabin and another single crew cabin.

Last but not least, we should mention the Azimut Grande S10 can reach a good 35 knots maximum speed and it has a fuel capacity of 9,500 liters.