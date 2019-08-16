fbpx
The Pininfarina Space Moon Landing Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Mission

Pininfarina Space Moon Landing 1

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, Pininfarina Segno created the Pininfarina Space Moon Landing Special Edition to pay homage to the legendary event. This special project follows the original Pininfarina Space, the first project of Pininfarina Segno, who traveled to space by taking part in 2017’s V.I.T.A. space expedition to supply the International Space Station (ISS) crew.

The superb Pininfarina pen was used by astronauts in micro gravity conditions during their 6 months spent in space. Meanwhile, the new pen, the Space Moon Landing Special Edition, serves as a reminder of US astronauts Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins, who landed on the surface of the moon on 20th July 1969.

Pininfarina Space Moon Landing 4

The special pen is made from a special composite material which resembles the LEM module landing area, with a stem covered with a special white ceramic film that mimics the surface of the Apollo 11 rocket. It also comes with a desk base made of light stone, that looks like a small part of the moon.

The Pininfarina Space Moon Landing Special Edition is available since the 20th of July on the Pininfarina’s official store for the price of $160.

Pininfarina Space Moon Landing 2

