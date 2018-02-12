The Elegant Hermès Carré H is Back in Our Attention

Originally launched eight years ago, the Hermès Carré H watch impressed everyone with its retro cues and timeless look, imagined by the award winning French designer Marc Berthier. This stylish timepiece was a major hit, especially since it was released in a limited run of just 1,973 pieces – that’s why we’re all really excited to hear about a follow-up, featuring the same super chic look and some new interesting details.

Priced at a pretty cool $15,000, the original came with a 36.5 mm titanium case, but the 2018 edition shows off a bigger, 38 mm case, complemented by a cool “towel rack” style lug bar. But wait, there’s more.

On the inside there’s a new automatic movement keeping track of the time, called Hermès caliber H1912, which beats at 4Hz and comes with a 50-hour power reserve. You could get a glimpse of its inner workings through a sapphire crystal caseback window, but let’s face it, all your attention will go to the beautiful black or gray dial of the Carré H, which features either a red or yellow-colored seconds hand.

Modern and distinctive, the dial will surely appeal to those of you with a more conservative taste. Purist watch lovers will have to pay $7,725 USD for the Hermès Carré H, which comes attached to an Hermès Barenia leather strap, in either brown or black – matching the dial tone. Which one would you rather have?