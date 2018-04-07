The Eadon Green Zeclat Brings Back the Good Old Times

The wonderful vehicle before you, inspired by 1930s automotive creations and the overall style choices from that period, is called the Eadon Green Zeclat. Sculpted in a style reminiscent of classic aero cars, this car looks like it was designed for smooth cruises along the coastline, but in fact it was built for speed and born with high performance in mind.

The Zeclat packs a massive naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 that outputs 460 ponies and 465 lb-ft of torque. This ends up translating into a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.6 seconds and probably a breathtaking top speed that wasn’t disclosed yet. Unveiled at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, this beauty offers two adjustable driving options – Sport mode, if you’d like to take for a spin around a track, and Tour mode, for comfy long distance traveling.

Don’t be fooled, as this fast car still looks the part. Simple and elegant, this fine example of modern engineering was built around an ultra light aluminum and carbon-nano-composite chassis. The carbon fiber bodyshell was beautifully painted to attract everyone around and on the inside, things remain equally beautiful.

Even though we don’t have too many photos of the interior, the standard cabin benefits from hand-stitched leather, carbon fiber, and polished aluminum details. Judging by the gallery below, we don’t see any reasons to think this project would fail in its purpose of seducing petrolheads. But there are still many details we should know, including purchase costs and availability.