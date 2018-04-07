Project #4 is a Breathtaking 127m Superyacht Concept

Unveiled by the French studio YXXI Yacht Design a few days ago, Project #4 is a stunning superyacht concept that looks like it came straight from the future. The wonderful 127-meter vessel before you was envisioned as a reflection of limitless luxury and it was inspired by modern aerospace and automotive designs.

Project #4 would be able to accommodate up to 30 guests and 46 crew members, with the stylish interior areas being fully adaptable to the owner’s requests. For instance, the yacht’s sundeck can be converted into a massive sports court, that could include a tennis or basketball court, a football pitch, badminton area or room to practice your golf game. That’s interesting, right?

Other key features that came to the designers’ minds include a 30-seat movie theater, while the superyacht helipad on the foredeck will most likely help you make a bold statement wherever you want make an entry in style. What about the propulsion system?

Well, not everything has been established yet, but Project #4 will most likely be driven by a diesel-electric powertrain, promising silent long-distance cruising to go with this seductive package. We can’t imagine how much this vessel would end up costing; it’s better to dream about it rather than ruining everything with mind boggling price-tags. Have a good day, everyone!