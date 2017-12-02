The Caves is a One-of-a-Kind Resort from Jamaica

Have you ever thought how it would be like to live in a cave? Well, you could see that with your own eyes, at least for a few days, at this stunning oceanfront grotto resort, found in Negril, Jamaica, that promises to offer one of the most romantic experiences in the Caribbean.

Overlooking the blissful Caribbean Sea, The Caves is a breathtaking resort comprised of 13 thatch-roofed cottages, perched above volcanic cliffs dotted with caves, where you could just relax all day long. A 5-star couples only resort, this mesmerizing place will also impress you with a charming spa and a unique restaurant and bar made from 2 limestone grottos.

The azure waters of the Caribbean will lure you to jump from the cliffs and enjoy a quick swim every morning, followed by a lilo and a few cocktails await for you by the hotel’s pool. Waterskiing, snorkeling, or diving with dolphins at Negril Beach are also on the menu, although I wouldn’t want to leave this place at all.

Once the sun is ready to set, the resort’s Rum and Cigar Bar will make sure you are in the proper mood to socialize, in a grotto. Following some delicious drinks here, a homestyle Jamaican barbecue or a massage at The Caves’ Field Spa will prove to be the cherry on top. One thing’s for sure: you won’t be forgetting this trip to Jamaica anytime soon.