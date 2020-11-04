The Ares S1 Project Spyder Moves In For The Kill

According to Italian coachbuilder Ares Design, a Spyder version of its jaw dropping S1 Project was always in the works, although people have yet to recover from the outrageous supercar the company has revealed merely a month ago.

But there’s no time to rest, as here is the S1 Project Spyder in all its glory! Just a quick glance at this four wheel masterpiece and you will feel a cool vibe, meant to inspire the pleasure of sport driving.

The Ares S1 Project Spyder takes its cues from the world of motorsport and racing cars of the past, with the official renderings unable to transpire the sound and overall experience the Chevrolet Corvette C8-based vehicle will most likely deliver.

Ares officials have announced the S1 Project Spyder will be a limited edition model and only a few lucky driving enthusiasts will get to enjoy one – 24 people, to be more exact.

Feel free to order your own, if you happen to have €500,000 ($591,000) just lying around. I guess this could be the proper Christmas present for any hot-blooded man.

Some may turn away, since there are no roof and traditional windscreen to talk about. However, there are many other features the Spyder aims to impress you with, like two wind deflectors that manage to redirect the air current over the passengers and into the air intakes.

This means a comfortable ride and possibly a silent one, despite the fact that you don’t have a ‘classic’ windscreen.

Speaking of comfort, you will get to experience a bespoke hand-crafted cockpit, with Nappa leather and Alcantara being part of the offering. Corvette owners will most likely agree that this a level of luxury they have yet to enjoy inside their US-based vehicle.

Yes, the Ares S1 Project cars may be based on the latest-generation Vette, but Italian coach-builder Ares Design still manages to stand out from the crowd.

It’s all about power here, especially with the Corvette name coming up; as such, the S1 Project Spyder packs an upgraded Stingray naturally-aspirated V8 powerplant, complemented by a bespoke crafted exhaust.

This means 700 HP (715 PS), with an 8-speed dual clutch automatic sending each pony to the rear axle.

Not sure about quarter-mile times, but I can surely tell you that this Ares project will do 0 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.7 seconds. Is this enough to get you excited?