The All-New Dynamiq GTT 135 Carat is a Limited Edition Super Yacht

Dynamiq has recently disclosed their brand new limited edition luxury super yacht, the GTT 135 CARAT. Designed with the Middle Eastern market in mind, the new limited edition Dynamiq yacht comes with some pretty posh details and luxurious accessories.

The hull and superstructure of the new GTT 135 CARAT both come in a stunning Royal Gold finish, while the interior boasts gold bathroom accessories by Serdaneli and there are even gold plated cylinder heads on the twin MAN engines. That’s a little too much if you ask us, but we’re sure a few billionaires would appreciate all these little details.

Furthermore, the limited edition yacht features a gorgeous Steinway Lyngdorf music system and an air conditioning system that’s able to put up with the hot Middle Eastern climate every summer.

It might not come with 135 carats worth of diamonds, but this spectacular yacht is capable of pushing its 135 feet (43 meters) of sheer luxury up to speeds of 21 knots and cruise at around 19 knots. It can even reach an impressive range of 3,000 nautical miles if you drop to an economical speed of 10 knots.

The vessel has a shallow draft of only 5.9 feet (1.8 meters) which gives the GTT 135 the ability to go down secluded coves and get very close some of the best beaches in the world. But in the end, the new Dynamiq is just perfect if you want to make a statement wherever you go.