Singita Kwitonda Lodge and Kataza House Bring Sustainable Luxury to Rwanda’s Gorilla Country

Rwanda’s magical Volcanoes National Park recently got two new luxury properties from the safari geniuses from Singita, the go-to wildlife adventure and luxury safari company. Offering experiences in countries like Tanzania, South Africa and Zimbabwe, Singita just extended its signature vision to Rwanda’s Gorilla Country.

The property, set on no less than 178 acres of amazing park land, opened its gates on the 1st of August. The Singita Kwitonda Lodge and the neighboring Kataza House take their name from a legendary gorilla. The lodge features eight wonderful suites while the Kataza house offers a four suite villa, all of them created with strong sustainability principles in mind and honoring the native gorillas of the region at the same time.

Beyond the principles that guide the company, Singita offers guests superb interior design inspired by the beautiful surrounding nature, blending elements like mist, rain and earth with an impressive color palette such as lava black, fiery orange and khaki green. The suites, with volcanic stone walls, woven ceilings and indoor fireplaces are everything you can wish for. Sights of the nearby Sabyinyo, Gahinga and Muhabura volcanoes leave a strong impression as well.

As for activities, guests can engage in gorilla hikes in the national park, golden monkey spotting walks or various local tours visiting Kigali, the capital city or the Musanze Caves. The rates for the Singita Kwitonda Lodge begin at $1,495 per person per night while the Kataza House villa rises the bar to at least $6,877 per night.