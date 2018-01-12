Sennheiser’s Glass Covered HD 820 Headphones will cost you $2,400

There are numerous high-end headphones to choose from these days, but none of them is as cool as the all new Sennheiser HD 820 headphones. These glass-covered, closed-back, dynamic stereo headphones can be yours once you come up with $2,400, but that’s quite a bargain if you consider the incredible sound quality and performance involved.

The HD 820 headphones have been specifically designed for those of you who are passionate about their music – whether at home, at work or at the gym. They are defined by a unique glass transducer cover that takes resonances to a minimum, ensuring an incredibly realistic and natural sound.

High-end headphones usually require an open-back design, but Sennheiser’s newest creation delivers an exceptional audio experience, while insulating the listener from the environment. That’s not an easy feat, and it’s definitely something that true audiophiles will appreciate.

Crafted from the finest materials, with an incredible attention to detail, the Sennheiser HD 820 Headphones will come with soft comfortable microfiber ear pads, as well as a metal headband with an inner damping element that will most likely be very comfortable as well. All you need to do right now is to pick your favorite tune and experience it as it should have been enjoyed all this time.