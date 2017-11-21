The SCG 004S Supercar Comes with a $400K Price Tag

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, or simply SCG, has just revealed the all new SCG 004S supercar and it’s all we hoped it would be – except the price tag; I’m sure no one expected it to cost a cool $400,000, even though this beast is probably worth every single cent, and then some.

The street-legal supercar before you is scheduled to be built over the following 18 months, with an ultra light carbon fiber chassis and body that will help it weigh in at just 2,600 pounds (1,179 kg), which means it’s going to be a lot lighter than your average-sized family sedan.

On the inside, the iconic McLaren F1-style three-person seating arrangement is back into our lives, while a three-spoke steering wheel, as well as various other cool gauges, toggle switches and rotary knobs, that control equipment such as the anti-lock brakes and traction control system, create a very unique cockpit.

Under the stylish bodywork you will find a potent twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8, that promises 650 PS and 720 Nm of torque. We don’t have any performance figures yet, but you can easily guess this supercar will be extremely fast, right? All that power is sent to a six-speed manual transmission, although those of you interested in another option could also go for the paddle shift version.

With pricing starting off at $400,000, this supercar is definitely not for anyone; the first 25 units will be called “Founders Editions” and they are slated to be delivered by the end of next year. Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is currently accepting pre-orders for this beast, with a deposit of $40,000 set to seal the deal. Are you up for it?