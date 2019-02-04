Follow Us

Q by Aston Martin Upgrades the Valkyrie with the AMR Track Performance Pack

The Aston Martin Valkyrie, a ravishing hypercar that seems to break all the laws of design, performance and engineering, has received a nice little gift from the guys at Q by Aston Martin, Aston’s impressive personalization division, as it’s called.

The gift is the all new AMR Track Performance Pack, containing several track-only components which will further improve the hypercar’s performance on the track, helping it deliver around 8% faster lap times than the standard version of the Valkyrie, if you could ever call this beast ‘standard’.

The AMR pack contains a new aerodynamic front clam which improves downforce and efficiency, a secondary set of exterior body panels, a track focused suspension, lightweight titanium brakes, a new matte black magnesium performance wheel, and carbon fiber aero-disk set.

There are also a few other options that can be added by the lucky owners of this hypercar, like bespoke livery designs that will suit their style and personality, a carbon fiber roof and rear engine cover or full titanium wings badges, showing the mastery of Aston Martin’s craftsmanship.

The interior of the Valkyrie is still minimalist, with the cockpit clad in alcantara leather, and several nice choices of colors available and different patterns and finishes for the seats, harnesses and the other components.

The personalization options that Q by Aston Martin offers include the deluxe Gold Pack, with 24 carat gold livery, or the Mokume Carbon Fiber Pack with everything carbon, which, beyond the stunning visual appearance, saves a little bit of weight as well.

