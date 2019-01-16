Porsche Revealed their brand new T models: the 718 Boxster T and Cayman T

In December last year, Porsche has decided to revive the legendary T badge with the expansion of their 718 Boxster and Cayman ranges, after they’ve started the process with the earlier release of the Porsche 911 T.

The newest T-badge wearing models, the 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T have received a 2.0 liter flat four engine under the hood, with an impressive output of 300 hp and 280 lb ft of torque. They both reach 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and 4.7 seconds with PDK installed. The top speed reaches 275 km/h and the weight is as low as 1,350 kg.

By receiving the PASM sport chassis option, the new 718 brothers can get their ride height lowered with 20 millimeters. The gearshift is shortened and the Sport Chrono package comes installed on both the 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T, allowing for the Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual driving modes.

The six speed gearbox has a dynamic gearbox mount on both cars, thing which minimizes vibrations in the engine and gearbox area. The PTV, or Porsche Torque Vectoring, with mechanical rear axle differential locking is available as well on both models. For additional costs, Porsche’s PDK unit can be installed too.

As for the aesthetics, both the Boxster and the Cayman come with the unique 20 inch alloy wheels in titanium grey. The 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T logos make both cars stand out from the rest of the crowd of 718 models. They also come with a sport exhaust design unique to the T models. It’s positioned centrally and has black and chrome plated twin tailpipes.

Meanwhile, the color range of the cars include black, white, GT Silver, Indian Red, Carrara White, Racing Yellow and Deep Black.

The interior is stripped out and has sports seats with two way electric adjustment, black Sport Tex central sections and black door pulls. The PCM (Porsche Communication Management) has been replaced by a large storage compartment.

The price tags of these new T models rises to 63,047 EUR for the Porsche 718 Cayman T and 65,070 EUR for the 718 Boxster T.