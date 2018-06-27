Olympia Ceramica’s Vinyl is a Superb Turntable-Inspired Vanity

If this is the first time you’ve heard about Italian Brand Olympia Ceramica, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone, but we’re pretty sure you will remember this company’s name from now on. This company has just unveiled a gorgeous bathroom vanity that looks just like a turntable, showing off a clean look, with a retro vibe that’s hard to resist.

Simply called Vinyl, Olympia Ceramica’s latest collection includes a variety of sinks and consoles that were directly inspired by Gianluca Paludi’s nostalgia for the Eighties, a time when DJs ruled the Disco with turntables, not with laptops and USB sticks as it happens nowadays. Now that’s how you get the party started!

The collection was revealed during this year’s Salone del Mobile and features a single or double console recessed white basins set within a vintage-looking vanity that displays an overwhelming 1980s vibe. I am partial to the decade myself, since I was worn in 1984. Who knew, right? Who cares, even?

The artistic director’s nod to scratching and spinning is on display in the faucet as well, which looks like an arm holding a stylus, while the taps resemble turntable knobs. But don’t think Olympia Ceramica’s Vinyl is a simple vanity, as a special storage drawer offers space for a Bluetooth amplifier that’s concealed from the average eye.

The complete Vinyl presentation includes a lower shelf in tempered glass, a colored metal frame, and a leather bag. Please note the LED mirror as well, reminding us all of a music equalizer. Functional and in line with the latest trends, this retro-looking design seems perfectly equipped to handle any beat.