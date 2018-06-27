Aston Martin Teases Everyone at Le Mans with new GT3 and GT4 Race Cars

Aston Martin Racing has just revealed the ultimate track toys for this summer, with the all-new Vantage GT3 and GT4 race cars rocking everyone at Le Mans a few days ago. The famed British supercar manufacturer worked on the Vantage GTE for these beasts, hence the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine powering up all three vehicles.

The Vantage GT3 racing car weighs in at just 1,245 kg and benefits from 535 ponies and 700 Nm of torque, which should be more than enough to keep both the driver and the public excited. A steel roll cage, an Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox and an Alcon multi-plate clutch, not to mention the Öhlins four-way adjustable dampers and Alcon brakes, were all added to keep this racer fast and safe.

On the other hand, the new Vantage GT4 offers potential customers the chance to enjoy a different iteration of a very successful recipe. It comes with a few updates in terms of driveability, performance and reliability, which aim to make it the perfect GT4 race car.

As I daydream about driving one of these cars around the track, and hopefully not crashing – that would be a good day – you should know that these beasts are still under development, until their official homologation on March 1, 2019, when they will take over the V12 Vantage GT3 or GT4. Any takers?