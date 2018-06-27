The Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc Focuses on What’s Important

Have you ever had one of those moments when you just had to have something? You liked it in an instant, didn’t know anything about it – not even the price tag – and you didn’t even care exactly how much does it take to get it. You just had to have it! Well, I have one of those rare moments right now.

The Hublot Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc inspired me to focus on what’s important, and that’s the beauty of life and what surrounds us and makes it better. An exclusive watch, this extraordinary timepiece joins the Eden Being collection of bespoke watches, which is associated with the picturesque Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the south of France.

The Classic Fusion Aerofusion Eden Roc will make only fifty people happy, with this limited edition timepiece showing off bespoke hands, markers and an aged leather band, finished in a marvelous shade of blue. With that in mind, the black calfskin strap with blue stitching fits perfectly, while the polished black ceramic case adds to the timeless elegance of this watch.

Speaking of elegance, the case was done in a varnished mahogany, matching the hotel’s pier, but that’s one detail most people won’t even think about. It’s all about the beauty of life, remember? Which is why the only thing left to say is this – get me that watch by the weekend.