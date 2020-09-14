Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx Unveil Aquanaut, the SUV of the Seas

The brilliant people from Officina Armare Design have teamed up with U-Boat Worx to imagine a spectacular 60-foot Open-Style sport catamaran, known as project Aquanaut. Inspired by SUVs, this incredible 60-foot catamaran will offer anything you could possibly need for a true adventure on the open seas, with ample storage for water toys like surfboards, Seabobs and professional diving gear.

But what’s even better is that it also comes with a high-tech Nemo Submarine from U-Boat Worx, that allows you to go underwater and explore the deep seas all around the world. Aquanaut can accommodate up to 12 guests, with an advanced multi hull design that’s influenced by SUVs in terms of stability and sense of exploration.

The new Officina Armare project offers plenty space for relaxation, with a large deck that features an open bar and al-fresco dining areas on the aft deck and foredeck. But this space can be expanded even more at anchor, with bulwarks, if you’d like to host a small party or social gathering on your new luxury speeder.

At the back there’s a large platform that holds the U-Boat Worx submersible, a platform that could easily go down 0.75 m below sea level when you’re launching this stunning underwater craft. When the Nemo Submarine is in the water this whole area can be raised to water level and turn into a lovely beach club.

Aquanaut also boasts a nice relaxation area at its foredeck, with a large jacuzzi, a cozy sun bathing spot and an intimate dining area for up to 4 guests. The yacht will be powered by two 800hp Volvo engines, a dynamic inboard propulsion system with Volvo IPS drives, that will take this beauty to a top speed of up to 45 knots, with extreme stability at high speeds thanks to its special Deep-V hydrodynamic design.

The “SUV of the Seas” will be built by the Turkish shipyard Licia Yachts, a company that offers probably the best infrastructure for this kind of projects. Officina Armare estimates that its first Aquanaut will be ready in 12 months and each unit after that will be completed in 9 months. Do you want one?