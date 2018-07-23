Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Ocean King 88 Classic Takes You On A New Adventure

Ocean King 88 Classic

Yes, the Italians at Ocean King have revealed yet another stunning project and we’re ready for a new adventure! Called the Ocean King 88 Classic, this beautiful explorer was developed in collaboration with VYD Studio of Venice, showing off a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with four decks complemented by generous interior and exterior spaces.

The yacht could accommodate up to 10 passengers across five staterooms, with a full-beam master stateroom reserved for the lucky owners of this vessel. A sky lounge, several outdoor relaxation areas and a small jacuzzi, an elegant dining area for guests, and a deck storage for a 6-meter tender are also part of this alluring package.

Ocean King 88 Classic

Thanks to the full walkarounds on all decks, the crew has practical access to any part of the yacht; which means any person aboard will be able to enjoy unmatched levels of spoiling. Speaking of the crew, their accommodation is located forward on the lower deck, with the Captain’s cabin located just behind the wheelhouse.

The stern garage may very well be used for a number of purposes, such as a dive center, watertoy and fishing storage, but you could also turn it into a small beach club. And since we’ve talking about an explorer here, you should know that the Ocean King 88 Classic offers a range of 8,000 nm at a speed of 8 knots, which means you could look for some remote destinations; this vessel will surely take you there.

Ocean King 88 Classic

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

The new Ducale 118 Ocean King Explorer is Ready to Leave its Mark on the World

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Audi Plans to Make 44 Limited Edition Audi R8 V10 Plus This Year

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Have a question or submission?

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2018 Luxatic - Luxury lifestyle at its Best. All rights reserved.
Shares