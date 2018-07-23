Ocean King 88 Classic Takes You On A New Adventure

Yes, the Italians at Ocean King have revealed yet another stunning project and we’re ready for a new adventure! Called the Ocean King 88 Classic, this beautiful explorer was developed in collaboration with VYD Studio of Venice, showing off a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, with four decks complemented by generous interior and exterior spaces.

The yacht could accommodate up to 10 passengers across five staterooms, with a full-beam master stateroom reserved for the lucky owners of this vessel. A sky lounge, several outdoor relaxation areas and a small jacuzzi, an elegant dining area for guests, and a deck storage for a 6-meter tender are also part of this alluring package.

Thanks to the full walkarounds on all decks, the crew has practical access to any part of the yacht; which means any person aboard will be able to enjoy unmatched levels of spoiling. Speaking of the crew, their accommodation is located forward on the lower deck, with the Captain’s cabin located just behind the wheelhouse.

The stern garage may very well be used for a number of purposes, such as a dive center, watertoy and fishing storage, but you could also turn it into a small beach club. And since we’ve talking about an explorer here, you should know that the Ocean King 88 Classic offers a range of 8,000 nm at a speed of 8 knots, which means you could look for some remote destinations; this vessel will surely take you there.