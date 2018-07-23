Audi Plans to Make 44 Limited Edition Audi R8 V10 Plus This Year

Audi has just announced a new limited series of its incredible 2018 R8 V10 Plus. As you might have guessed from the title, there will be only 44 cars like this out there, each of them featuring the full Audi Sport Performance Parts package and an eye catching Misano red exterior.

The sport performance parts have been specially developed in Audi’s air tunnel using CFRP to take this car’s aerodynamics to perfection. This includes a large fixed rear wing, a new rear diffuser with contrasting red elements, redesigned side skirts with an Audi Sport logo, plus several aerodynamic elements added behind the rear wheel arches, while up front you’ll find new air inlets, a front splitter, and canards.

As a result, at speeds of over 200mph, this limited edition Audi R8 V10 Plus will generate an extra 100 kg of downforce and at around 100 mph the downforce is doubled.

This Audi R8 V10 Plus still comes with the familiar 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine we all love, developing 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque. However, a new set of lightweight multi-spoke 20″ alloys, complemented by Michelin Pilot Sports Cup 2 tires, will be also part of this package, together with a tuned suspension system, a new sport exhaust and ceramic discs with titanium backing plates.

On the inside, drivers will get to enjoy Alcantara with red accents, Audi’s new Smartphone Interface and even a rear view camera, plus R8 bucket seats covered in fine Nappa leather, MMI Navigation and the fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit. In the UK, this exclusive R8 V10 Plus will be priced at a cool £176,560.