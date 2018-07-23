Nandana Welcomes You To The Bahamas in Style

If you’ve always dreamed about moving to a tropical island close to the United States, this is probably as good as it gets. For a cool $14.9 million, you could be the future owner of Nandana, one of the most spectacular properties in the Bahamas.

Located in Freeport, Grand Bahama, this gorgeous Balinese-inspired home is bordered by the ocean and a canal, and includes six separate living spaces, centered around a 112-foot long infinity pool, with the perfect balance between indoor-outdoor living spaces in this relaxed island setting.

Meaning “Paradise” in Sanskrit, this home’s name is complemented by the property’s scenic palm trees, tropical foliage and vast water frontage. Nandana has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, nestled in their own freestanding structures, that open up to each other, which means your family and guests will always benefit from the luxury of privacy.

Resting on over two acres of land, this lavish residence also packs smart home technology, a five-car garage, a small gym, Jacuzzi, not to mention the impressive 350-bottle wine room or the staff apartment. There’s also a private dock on the canal that will gladly accommodate a 115-foot-long yacht, several jet skis, or smaller boats. Are you excited already?

Well, you should know that there’s also one room that occupies a 2,000-square-foot luxury safari tent complete with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and its own bathroom. Mission accomplished. The main house shows off incredible levels of craftsmanship, with imported Burmese teak, geometric walls and smooth floors contrasted by textured stone and unique lighting. Staying in has never looked better.