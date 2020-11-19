No Words Can Describe the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

Opened just a couple of weeks ago, the high-end Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi might be Tokyo’s second Four Seasons hotel, but it can be easily considered one of the best Four Seasons hotels in the entire world.

Sitting at the heart of the city’s financial district, within the charming neighborhood of Otemachi, this brand new 5-star hotel is within walking distance of the headquarters of various corporations and multinationals, not to mention the major subway hub of Otemachi Station, as well as the main rail terminal of Tokyo Station.

Nestled in a new 39-story tower designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi takes up the highest floors of the building.

Belgian designer Jean-Michel Gathy was in charge of creating the unique spaces inside this hotel, inspired by Japanese aesthetic that’s beautifully complemented by a modern vibe. Clean lines, soft textures, relaxed color palettes and artworks create a wonderful atmosphere wherever you might go.

This new Four Seasons property has plenty to offer when it comes to dining or enjoying some fresh cocktails – four new restaurant and bar concepts, not to mention several rooftop terraces with panoramic views will make your nights in Tokyo unforgettable.

For an authentic Italian experience, you should visit the hotel’s PIGNETO restaurant and if you’re into gastronomic exploration you should take notes from Michelin-starred Chef Guillaume Bracaval.

For drinks, the VIRTÙ cocktail bar simply sounds delicious, while THE LOUNGE is where award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Yusuke Aoki and the Hotel’s tea sommeliers will make you come back for more.

The top floor of the aforementioned tower is where THE SPA awaits, promising innovative therapies and a calming sanctuary. Five treatment rooms – including one reserved for couples – are enough for Four Seasons’ expert therapists to make you forget about everything else.

It might be worth mentioning that additional facilities include steam rooms, Japanese baths, a generous and state-of-the-art gym, as well as a 20-meter (67 foot) indoor pool. Keep it moving!

This Four Seasons Hotel has 170 elegant rooms and 20 luxurious suites for guests to choose from, although the lavish 38th-floor Imperial Suite will probably get anyone daydreaming.

The 5-star property will gladly cater to business needs as well, offering 1,370 square meters (14,750 square feet) of flexible event space across multiple venues. Regardless of your preferences, your experience in Tokyo will be enjoyable.