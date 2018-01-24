No One Can Resist The Breathtaking Vakkaru Maldives

I wonder.. how long is it still going to take before humans realize that no man-made creation can top Mother Nature’s sheer beauty? Nestled on the blissful UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru Maldives looks like the cherry on top in this little slice of heaven, promising an idyllic experience on a secluded island retreat. What could possibly go wrong here? Absolutely nothing, and that’s the truth.

Centered around privacy and personalized service, this magical resort offers 125 gorgeous beach and over water villas, combining luxurious accommodations with serene views of coconut trees and those overwhelming turquoise waters. With one to four bedroom options, you will surely find the perfect villa for you, from intimate couple retreats to villas that could handle bigger groups of family and friends.

Nature Channel fans will most likely remember that plankton blooms from May to November, thus attracting feeding manta rays and whale sharks to the area. What this means is diving heaven, with this island offering various aquatic activities. If you’re feeling sort of lazy, the over water Menara Spa offers unique facial and body treatments that will most likely help you refresh the body and mind.

Furthermore, guests are encouraged to chill out with a cold drink in their hands at the poolside lounge, or the cabana, while four restaurants and two bars are all set to tease their senses with incredible dishes, made with handpicked fresh organic ingredients, as well as creative cocktails and light snacks. Endless joy awaits!