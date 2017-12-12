Mondrian London is a Magical Sight at Sea Containers

Nestled in the iconic Sea Containers building, right on the banks of the River Thames, Mondrian London is one of those high-end hotels that could easily seduce every single one of us, in more ways than one. It combines the elegance of the original 1920s cruise ship glamour with a modern twist, world class service and bespoke amenities, like an agua spa, a rooftop bar, and a charming riverside restaurant.

The building itself reminds us of the hull of a ship, with copper elements in the lobby or the river side of the hotel, while the interiors have been sophisticatedly redesigned by the renowned British designer Tom Dixon, with a contemporary chic look.

The Mondrian is very close to popular attractions like the London Eye, The Globe Theatre, and Borough Market, which makes it an ideal starting point for anyone who wants to discover this incredible city.

Each of the luxurious accommodations on offer here features custom furniture, a flat screen TV, dimmable lights, a media panel and marble bathrooms with either a rainfall shower or a bath. Most of the rooms offer sweeping river views, directly facing the Thames, and you might even get a room with a private patio or a balcony for a little bit more.

The wonderful Sea Containers Restaurant awaits for you all day long, serving American and British delights made from locally sourced ingredients. You could even enjoy a good Sunday brunch here, complete with bottomless Prosecco and Grey Goose Bloody Marys.

Speaking of drinks, there’s no place better to end the day than the hotel’s amazing rooftop bar, Rumpus Room, with fancy cocktails complemented by lovely riverside views. Sounds like a plan!