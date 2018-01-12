Master Gravity with the £38,000 Elysium-R Chair

Elysium-R

Dubbed as the world’s most advanced chair, the Elysium-R is currently on display at Rolls-Royce’s London dealership and it looks like a match made in heaven next to the new Phantom. This £38,000 chair is a fine example of sophistication and luxury, a chair that neutralizes gravity, implementing flotation theory, to redefine the word relaxation.

Showing off near-black pure aniline leather, with a black chrome-plated stainless steel base, an almond-gold frame and gel-filled armrests, this extraordinary chair will be produced in a limited run of just 18 units, each of them bound to get anyone in a complete state of awe.

Elysium-R’s unique flotation mechanism is derived from years and years of research into human kinetics, allowing users to move silently in zero-gravity conditions. Who said you need NASA to feel weightless?

Elysium-R

Once you sit on this chair, you won’t be satisfied in any other. It will find your ideal position by simply shifting your weight around, similar to how a rider finds his perfect position, while he or she enjoys the thrills of a motorcycle.

There are also a few health benefits to consider, such as improved blood circulation, less demand placed on the heart and reduced back muscle activity – all that comes with a cost, obviously.

To have Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London hosting the launch of the Elysium-R proves once again that automotive technology and brilliant engineering are able to cross over into other areas of human interest and make our days even more enjoyable.

Elysium-R

Shares