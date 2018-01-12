Take a Break at the Peaceful Sanctuary of Amanyangyun

A few kilometers away from the concrete jungle of Shanghai you will stumble upon an incredible retreat called Amanyangyun, set amidst an ancient camphor forest. It’s a traditional Chinese village resort, with antique Ming and Qing-dynasty dwellings, that feels like a peaceful sanctuary the minute you arrive here.

The resort’s charming villas have been rescued from demolition and rebuilt brick by brick on-site, while the surrounding camphor forest, which dates back to the last millennium, has been rescued and relocated from Jiangxi to the outskirts of Shanghai. It was a tremendous amount of effort, but it surely paid off, as the old blends in with the new in the best way possible.

On site, you will also find six different dining venues, ready to tease your pallets with fresh, locally-sourced delicacies, from fine dining to snacks and casual treats. Your day at Amanyangyun could continue with a delicious cocktail at The Bar or enjoying a fine cigar at the Cigar Lounge, but the resort’s wonderful Aman Spa acts like the cherry on top.

Centered around holistic health and wellbeing, the spa has been equipped with ten treatment rooms, suites for hydrotherapy and reflexology and several bath houses. You are also more than welcomed to take a dip in the indoor or outdoor pool, or try out the gym, as well as the yoga and Pilates studio. Either way, staying at Amanyangyun will be an unforgettable experience.